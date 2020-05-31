December 14, 1939 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Billy Ray Scott, 80, of Concord, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. A private memorial service will be held Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at a later date. Bill was born Dec. 14, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, to the late James "Jim" and Lula Easley Scott. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Anne Parnell Scott. Bill was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, class of 1958, where he played basketball and football. He worked at Snyder Packaging for 44 years. During his time at Snyder's he was a versatile employee doing everything from running the printing presses to maintaining various equipment. He loved the outdoors. He hunted and fished whenever possible. He took great pride in his home and lawn. He was a devoted husband, caretaker, father and grandfather. He will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Stanley Scott; daughters, Libby Blackwelder and husband, Brian, Melissa Boehm and husband, Ben; son, Mark Sloop; sister, Frances Hatley; and grandchildren, Alex Sloop, Leigh Poteat, and Lewis Williams, Mary Blackwelder. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave. SW, Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
