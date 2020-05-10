June 21, 1968 - May 2, 2020 Mr. Rodney Eugene Satterfield, 51, of China Grove, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. Rodney was born June 21, 1968, in Mecklenburg County and was the son of Robert Eugene Satterfield (Diane) and Terry Hyland Keith (Ronald). He attended Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord. Rodney spent most of his career working in the auto body and paint shop industry, a trade he learned from his father. He was amazingly talented and had a gift for his trade. Rodney was very artistic and had that ability at a very young age and he carried that into adulthood. He was very neat, meticulous and took pride in everything he did. His daughter, Kasey, was his absolute world and his two grandchildren were his pride and joy. His most favorite place was Daytona Beach. He spent as much time as possible vacationing there. He loved the Carolina Panthers, UNC Tarheels and NASCAR. Surviving him along with his parents, are his daughter, Kasey Diane Underwood (Britton); his grandchildren, Peyton Heath Underwood and Addilyn Diane Underwood; sister, Kesha Lynn Knotts (Tom); stepsisters; stepbrother, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces, along with many friends. A celebration of life service for Rodney will be Saturday, May 16, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Advantage Funerals and Cremation Landis, 716 S. Main Street in Landis. Advantage Funeral and Cremations of Landis www.advantagefunerals.com
