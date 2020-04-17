November 9, 1974 - April 11, 2020 Stacy Lynn Sapp, 45, of Richfield, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. Ms. Sapp was born Nov. 9, 1974, in North Carolina, to the late Gary Wayne Sapp and Carolyn Ann Sapp. She was also preceded in death by her father, Gary Sapp. Stacy was a child of God. She was loved by everyone, especially her family and never met a stranger. She was heavily involved in the Special Olympics since she was a young child and loved bowling. She dearly loved her life-long boyfriend, Bill Trull, and he loved her. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. The service will be officiated by Pastor Roger Bostic. Survivors include mother, Carolyn Ann Sapp; and sister, Tracy Sapp Christenbury, both of Concord. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Very sorry for your Llosa! Thoughts and prayers are with your family.
