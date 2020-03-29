March 27, 2020 - March 29, 2020 Infant Leelynd Thomas Sanders, of Landis, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A graveside service is scheduled for 5 p.m., Sunday, March 29, at Bethpage Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pastor Jeremy Hyde will officiate. Leelynd was born March 27, in Concord. He was the son of Joshua Darren Sanders and Kendra McCall Sanders. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Darren Sanders; maternal great-grandparents, Kenneth Gibson and Christina and Jack McCall; and paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Linda Sanders. Leelynd is survived by his mother and father, Joshua and Kendra Sanders; three sisters, McKenlyn, Daryn and Kortlyn Sanders; maternal grandparents, Sherry McCall and Tom McCall and wife, Cathy; paternal grandmother, Renee Harrington and husband, Wayne; maternal great-grandmother, Margaret Gibson; paternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Fields; and several aunts and uncles. Lady's Funeral Home www.ladysfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Leelynd Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.