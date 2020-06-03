August 10, 1967 - May 12, 2020 Robert Christopher Sampson, 52 passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Born Aug. 10, 1967, he was the youngest of Robert and Glenice of Queens, N.Y. He was educated in the NYC school system and was a proud business degree graduate of Baruch College. He was employed in the human service field in NYC and continued to serve his community once he relocated to Charlotte. He was employed as a Human Service Specialist for Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services until he suffered a series of strokes in 2016. Even after his relocation Robert remained a faithful New York Giants fan, challenging anyone who questioned his loyalty, playfully--at first! He loved music, so you usually heard his car before you saw it. A gentle giant with a warm smile and kind heart, Robert never sought recognition for his good works and he definitely didn't want you to take his picture. Although the strokes left him with multiple physical challenges he continued to laugh, smile and find sparks of joy in the life that continued. Robert leaves to cherish his memory his wife and caregiver, Nicole Thompson; his beloved partner in laughter and foolishness, bonus daughter, Kayla Dixon; siblings, Selma Bethea Mitchell, Allen Sampson, Rupert Sampson (Arleta), Adrian Sampson and Connie Sampson (Rodney); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to thank all of the medical professionals including physical and occupational therapists, nurses and social workers who assisted Robert in exceeding his medical expectations. Special thanks to The Grove Presbyterian Church, all those family, friends and community members who have kept the family uplifted in prayer in this season. May God continue to bless you. Boston Mortuary 4300 Statesville Rd Charlotte, NC 28269
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.