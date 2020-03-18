November 28, 1929 - March 13, 2020 Joyce Honeycutt Riggs Robinette, 90, of Carolina Shores, formerly of Concord, passed away at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday, March 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. A private graveside service will be held at Gilwood Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Concord, with the Rev. Charles Blasdell officiating. A memorial service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Joyce was born Nov. 28, 1929, in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Boyd L. and Gertie Rowland Honeycutt. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her first husband, John G. Riggs Jr.; her son, John G. Riggs III; her second husband, Roland Robinette; and her son-in-law, Craig Rufty. Joyce was a longtime area resident and a longtime member of Gilwood Presbyterian Church. She moved to Carolina Shores when she retired. She belonged to the Cabarrus Extension Homemakers and Cabarrus Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a loving and devoted housewife and mother and will be dearly missed. Joyce is survived by her sons, Ron Riggs (Susie) of Carolina Shores, and Randy Riggs of Sunset Beach; daughter, Janet Rufty of Concord; grandchildren, Joshua Riggs, Jessica Retera and John Riggs IV; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Janice Adcock. Memorial donations can be made to Embrace Hospice House, 175 Village Center Blvd., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or to Gilwood Presbyterian Church, 2993 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
