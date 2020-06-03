August 22, 1984 - May 26, 2020 Ashley D. Roberts, 35, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. Ashley was born Aug. 22, 1984, in Newport News, Va., to Andrew and Arlena "Lynn" Roberts. Ashley was a Master's candidate at Pfeiffer University. Ashley was preceded by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her parents; sister, Leslie Roberts; fiancé, Chase Tarlton; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and her beloved dog, Oliver. There will be a private memorial for friends and family at The Oaks Events Venue, 628 Lovers Lane, in Midland, Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to, Pfeiffer University, Attention: Jo Ellen Newsome Memo Line: Ashley D. Roberts' Patient Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 960, Misenheimer, NC 28019. Lamb Funeral Home
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.