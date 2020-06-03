August 22, 1984 - May 26, 2020 Ashley D. Roberts, 35, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. Ashley was born Aug. 22, 1984, in Newport News, Va., to Andrew and Arlena "Lynn" Roberts. Ashley was a Master's candidate at Pfeiffer University. Ashley was preceded by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her parents; sister, Leslie Roberts; fiancé, Chase Tarlton; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and her beloved dog, Oliver. There will be a private memorial for friends and family at The Oaks Events Venue, 628 Lovers Lane, in Midland, Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to, Pfeiffer University, Attention: Jo Ellen Newsome Memo Line: Ashley D. Roberts' Patient Assistance Fund, P.O. Box 960, Misenheimer, NC 28019. Lamb Funeral Home

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.