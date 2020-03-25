April 10, 1948 - March 21, 2020 Mary Lois Benton Rinehardt, 71, of Concord, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Five Oaks Nursing Center. Due to a time of limited gatherings, a memorial service will be at a later date. Mrs. Rinehardt was born April 10, 1948, in Stanly County, daughter of the late Marvin Benton and Annie Mae Pankey Benton. She was a 1966 graduate of Albemarle High School. She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Albemarle. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin Jr., and Donald Benton; and a sister, Carolyn McPherson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Rinehardt; sons, Michael Rinehardt Jr. and wife, Pamela and Marty Rinehardt and wife, Shanna; sisters, Bonnie Lee and Joyce Allman, both of Oakboro; grandchildren, Matthew Rinehardt (Laura), Paul Rinehardt (Ashley), Walker Rinehardt and McKinley Rinehardt; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Reagan. Memorials may be directed to Camp Ability of WNC, 28 Villa Ct., Waynesville, NC 28786. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
