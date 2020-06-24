Mary Lois Rinehardt April 10, 1948 - March 21, 2020 Mary Lois Benton Rinehardt, 71, of Concord, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Five Oaks Nursing Center. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, June, 28, at Hillside Baptist Church, 930 Concord Rd., in Albemarle. Mrs. Rinehardt was born April 10, 1948, in Stanly County, daughter of the late Marvin Benton and Annie Mae Pankey Benton. She was a 1966 graduate of Albemarle High School. She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Albemarle. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Marvin Jr., and Donald Benton; and a sister, Carolyn McPherson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Rinehardt; sons, Michael Rinehardt Jr. and wife, Pamela, and Marty Rinehardt and wife, Shanna; sisters, Bonnie Lee and Joyce Allman, both of Oakboro; grandchildren, Matthew Rinehardt (Laura), Paul Rinehardt (Ashley), Walker Rinehardt and McKinley Rinehardt; great-grandchildren, Levi and Reagan. Memorials may be directed to Camp Ability of WNC, 28 Villa Ct., Waynesville, NC 28786. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Mike, and to all of your family, so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what that loss is. Christian comfort for you and all from Sandy and I. Billy Gilmore

