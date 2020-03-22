Geraldine Funderburk Rinehardt June 15, 1935 - March 21, 2020 Geraldine Funderburk Rinehardt, 84, of Rockwell passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with the Rev. Roger Armistead officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rinehardt family will receive friends Tuesday, March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Rinehardt was born in Union County June 15, 1935, to the late Oscar Funderburk and Doshia Estridge Funderburk. During her life she worked in the health care industry for many years as a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and fishing throughout her life, but most of all she enjoyed her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death her husband, J.C. Rinehardt; son, William Griffin; and a sister, Barbara Oxendine. She is survived by daughter, Jackie Misenheimer (Bruce); sons, Felix "Jerry" Santana and Joseph Santana (Laura); stepsons, Doug, Chris and Randy Rinehardt; stepmother, Lucille Loomis; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Martha Griffin, Brenda Huggins and Ozell Page. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
