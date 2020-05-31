October 27, 1933 - May 27, 2020 Beverly Ann McElrath Reynolds, 86, of Concord, passed onward to her eternal reward Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She passed surrounded by her husband and children at the Laurels of Salisbury, where she resided the past seven months. Beverly was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Kingston, N.Y., to the late William and Dorothy and William McElrath. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold McElrath and Freddy Bectold, Beverly, at the age of 10, along with her sister and best friend in life, Elaine, pursued instructions to enter the Catholic Church. Together they were baptized, confirmed and received first communion at St. Joseph's in Kingston. As teenagers they lived with their late Aunt Esther and Uncle Peter Keizer. Beverly remained a life-long faithful Catholic with special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the holy rosary, praying the rosary daily for her family and many others in need. Beverly went to Kingston High School and worked as a secretary for a lumber company in Lake Katrine, N.Y., as a young woman. On May 28, 1955, she married Leon J. Reynolds, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Kingston. They purchased a home, and started a family on Parish Lane in Lake Katrine, where they made countless precious memories with family, friends, and neighbors. In 1979, they moved to Lindler Drive in Concord, when Leon was transferred with IBM. Beverly worked as an incredibly talented homemaker and devoted wife and mother throughout her married life. She always gave selflessly and generously to others. Beverly enjoyed keeping a nice home, sewing draperies and costumes, preparing countless meals, playing the organ, dancing, singing and laughing. She appreciated beauty, and lived with gratitude. Beverly enjoyed hosting beautiful holiday celebrations along with her beloved husband Leon. She was a loving, saintly, one of a kind woman, and no words can express how deeply she will be missed by her family and those who knew her. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Leon Reynolds; five children, Wayne Andrew, of Charlotte, Mark Steven, of Concord, Glenn Michael and wife, Alice, of Advance, Leah Ester Reynolds Weddington, of Salisbury, Kevin John, of Grand Lake, Colo.; a most special grandson who called her "Mom," Michael Lee, wife, Jackie, of Concord; grandchildren, Jaron, Haily Ann, Sean, Jace, Joey, and Karl; and great-grandchildren Mikayla, Colton, and Baby Worth. Visitation was held at Whitley's Funeral Home, in Kannapolis, from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 29. A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m., at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord, with Pastor Father Jerome Chavarria officiating. Burial followed immediately at Saint James cemetery on Gold Hill Rd., in Concord. Memorials may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave. SW, Concord, NC, 28025, where Beverly was a member. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.