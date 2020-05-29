Rufus Nathaniel Reid, 93, of Concord, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A public viewing will be held Saturday, May 30, at Lamb Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. Another public viewing will be held Sunday, May 31, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Barber-Scotia College. A private funeral service will be held Sunday, May 31. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the Reid family.

