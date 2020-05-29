August 17, 1930 - May 26, 2020 Coy Elmer Redding Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after struggling with illness for over a year. He is finally at peace. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at West Concord Cemetery. Born Aug. 17, 1930, he was a son to the late Roy and Idell Jones Redding. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edwards Redding; son, Chip Redding; sister, Iris "Doozie" Kennedy; and brother, James Redding. Mr. Redding worked as an insurance sales manager up until his health declined. He enjoyed making rounds to catch up with clients, and never met a stranger. Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Kathy Boylin and husband, Jim; son, Scott Redding; grandchildren, Meredith Pack and husband, Joseph, Mallory Winstead and husband, Joel, and Mary Catherine Boylin; great-grandchildren, Phoebe Joy Pack and Emma Grace Winstead; and sister, Myrtle Wills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends and family for their love and support this past year. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
331 Union Cemetery Rd SW
CONCORD, NC 28027
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.