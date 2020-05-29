August 17, 1930 - May 26, 2020 Coy Elmer Redding Sr., 89, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after struggling with illness for over a year. He is finally at peace. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 31, at West Concord Cemetery. Born Aug. 17, 1930, he was a son to the late Roy and Idell Jones Redding. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Edwards Redding; son, Chip Redding; sister, Iris "Doozie" Kennedy; and brother, James Redding. Mr. Redding worked as an insurance sales manager up until his health declined. He enjoyed making rounds to catch up with clients, and never met a stranger. Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Kathy Boylin and husband, Jim; son, Scott Redding; grandchildren, Meredith Pack and husband, Joseph, Mallory Winstead and husband, Joel, and Mary Catherine Boylin; great-grandchildren, Phoebe Joy Pack and Emma Grace Winstead; and sister, Myrtle Wills. The family would like to extend a special thanks to friends and family for their love and support this past year. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

May 31
Sunday, May 31, 2020
3:00PM
West Concord Cemetery
331 Union Cemetery Rd SW
CONCORD, NC 28027
