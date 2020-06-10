Mr. Donnie Ray Raffaldt Sr., 62, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, in China Grove. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Randy Tucker will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, at Lady's Funeral Home. Mr. Raffaldt was born Aug. 7, 1957, in Chesterfield, S.C. He was a son of the late Gus Lee Raffaldt and Esther Moree Raffaldt. He was a hardworking man all of his life. Donnie enjoyed watching westerns on TV. He loved old cars and helping people with anything they needed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister; and nine brothers, James, Winford, Roy Lee, David, Emmanuel, Jerry, Dwight, Lawson and Robert Raffaldt. Mr. Raffaldt is survived by four sons, Justin Raffaldt, Scott Raffaldt, Johnny Horne and wife, Linnea, and Donnie R. Raffaldt Jr., all of Kannapolis; and eight grandchildren. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

