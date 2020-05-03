September 11, 1923 - April 28, 2020 Mrs. Sarah McCool Poston, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis. A private graveside service was conducted at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. Craig Allen officiated. Mrs. Poston was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Noxapater, Miss. She was a daughter of the late Albert Holland McCool and Sarah Johnson McCool. She was a charter member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Poston was the former president of the Royal Oaks Optimist Club and the member of the Cannoneers Square Dance Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Howard Taft Poston. Mrs. Poston is survived by daughter, Judy Poston Brown; grandson, Edward T. Brown; granddaughter, Holly S. Brown; and two very special great-granddaughters, Morgan Elizabeth Brown and Adison Kae Brown. Memorials may be sent to Memorial United Methodist Church, 1100 W "C" St., Kannapolis, NC 28081; to Butterfly Conservatory at Discovery Place, 301 N Tryon St. Charlotte; or to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Poston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.