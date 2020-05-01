July 25, 1937 - April 28, 2020 Mrs. Christine Allen Porter, 82, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, Md. Christine was born July 25, 1937, in Atlanta, Ga., to the late Estelle Vaughn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin O. Porter; son, Ronald R. Porter; and brother, Lester "Buddy" Allen. Country Gospel held a special place in Christine's heart, along with camping, Bingo, and trips to Dollywood and Cherokee. She is survived by her sons, Ken Porter and wife, Mary, of Cibolo, Texas, Michael Fields of Dallas, Texas, Ricky L. Fields of Kannapolis, and Randy Fields of Fayetteville; adopted sons, Ronald R. Porter Jr., and David L. Porter; and nine grandchildren. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

