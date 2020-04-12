David A. Poole October 9, 1945 - April 9, 2020 David A. Poole, 74, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park. David was born Oct. 9, 1945, in Cabarrus County, son of the late Lacy Pool and Hazel Goodman Poole. David graduated from Winecoff High School and Pfeiffer College. He also completed graduate work at Wake Forest University and University of North Carolina-Charlotte. David taught history at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. David was interested in cycling and was a member of the North Carolina and United States Cycling Federation. He served as a cycling volunteer for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. David's survivors include his sister, Martha Sawyer (Jay); and nieces, Jennifer Robbins (Kelly) and Meredith Sawyer, all of Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

