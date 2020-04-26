Phillip Curtis Poe, 34, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 26, at 6 p.m., at his residence. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Poe family.

To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Poe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

