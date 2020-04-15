June 13, 1928 - April 8, 2020 Doris "Dot" White Poe, 91, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Dot was born Doris Lorene White, June 13, 1928, the sixth of nine children of Walden Benton and Hessie McGinnis White of Charlotte. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Poe; sons, Clarence Poe Jr., Charles (Fredia) Poe, and Edgar Poe; brothers, Dan (Ruby), Leonard (Marie), Maurice (Ginny) and Nelson (Lou) White; and sisters, Marie (Alvin) Mumpower, Rosa (Howard) Ritch, and Annette (Jimmy) Johnson. She is survived by one sister, Nancy (Roger) Welborn of Guthrie, Okla.; one son, Tony (Michelle) Poe of Davidson; three daughters, Phyllis (Glenn) Coleman of Kannapolis, Pam (Greg) Galagan of Davidson, and Brenda (Jodi) (Jack) Spears of Concord; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with another coming in May; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dot's life was dedicated to caring for her family. She loved her children fiercely and was honored to be called Mom by their friends. She was a wonderful cook and passed down generations of family recipes. Throughout her life, Dot was an avid reader and loved to express her feelings through poetry with many published in the book, "Doris Poe's Poems." A drop-in viewing was held at the Derita Chapel of McEwen Funeral Home from 5 to 9 p.m. A graveside service led by Pastor Ric Blazi, Adult Discipleship Pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, was held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 10, at Evergreen Burial Park in Mint Hill. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. McEwen Funeral - Derita
