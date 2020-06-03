June 29, 1930 - May 28, 2020 Margaret Helen Phillips, 89, of Lincoln Street in Concord, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence. Margaret was born June 29, 1930, in Cabarrus County, to the late Lee Phillips and the late Ella Mae Thompson Phillips. She was educated in the Cabarrus County School systems and was formerly employed as a CPA nursing assistant. She was a member of First United Congregational Church of Christ, where she has served on the Missionary Board. Margaret was also the former secretary of Logan Community Association and a member of the Senior Citizens Pals Organization. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, at Rutherford Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Phillips Jr. Those she leaves to cherish her loving memory include her beautiful daughter, Lorraine Phillips of the home; two sisters, Mary Louise Greaves (Halcott) of Concord and Ruth Johns of Jamaica Plains, Mass.; two devoted nephews, Mark Crumpton and Steven Crumpton; devoted cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Lomax Jr. and family; eight other nieces and nephews; and a host of devoted friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

