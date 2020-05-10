Catherine Scott Peay, 66, of Concord, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. There will be a public viewing held Monday, May 11, at Concord Christian Center, 265 Manor Ave., in Concord, from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held Tuesday, May 12 at Rutherford Memorial Park at 1 p.m. Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.

