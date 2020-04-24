February 9, 1935 - April 20, 2020 Wilma Deas Payne, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away, Monday, April 20, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Kershaw, S.C., to the late Joseph Deas and Martha Taylor Deas. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, April, 25, at Whitley's Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Wilma worked many years at Cannon Mills in the weave room. She liked being outdoors, especially fishing. She loved spending time with her family more than anything, and played a large role in caring for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She traveled frequently out of town to visit her extended family. You could always count on her if you had a need, she would do her best to help out in any way she could. Her kindness and witty humor will be greatly missed! She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Leonard Payne; daughter, Connie Jordan; and seven brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Joey Payne of Kannapolis, David Payne (Ellen) of China Grove; daughter, Debbie Payne Savage of Troy; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.