Earlene Young Parks Ms. Earlene Young Parks, 80, of Concord, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Private funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 21. A public viewing will be held Monday, April 20, at Lamb Funeral Home. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the Parks family.

To plant a tree in memory of Earlene Parks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.