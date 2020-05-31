May 26, 1943 - May 29, 2020 Margaret Ann Parker, 77, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, with family by her side. She was born May 26, 1943, in Kershaw, S.C., to the late, Rev. Hampton and Ila Stogner. Margaret was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wade Stogner and Gary Stogner. Margaret leaves behind her husband, Roger Parker; daughter, Angela, husband, Ryan Buchanan; son, Roger Daren, wife, Stephanie Parker; sister, Rita Stogner Walter; and six grandchildren, Trey, Nathen, Lauren, Austin, Landon and Bryce. A graveside service for Margaret will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 4 p.m., at Canton Baptist Church, 24615 Endy Rd., in Albemarle, officiated by Dr. Phil McRae. Margaret was an active piano player, and would play the most beautiful music. She retired from Stanly Products in Albemarle as a Sales Representative. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

