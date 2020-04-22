January 29, 1926 - April 20, 2020 Norleen "Nora Lee" Hill Page, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Norleen was born Jan. 29, 1926, to the late Ervin Hill and Amanda Holshouser Hill of Rockwell and was the last living child of her parents. She attended Rowan County Schools. Norleen grew up on a farm and was known to be a hard worker her entire life. She was always a fun and adventurous playmate to her five brothers, LeRoy, Walter, John, Howard and James; and four sisters, Dorothy (Dot), Carrie Mae, Emma, and Marie. Norleen was well known to her family and friends for her gardening skills and famous coconut cream pies. Her most loved activity was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved and treasured Maw Maw's singing, guitar playing, blueberry picking, and fishing trips. She was always their number one fan and attended every sporting event she could. Norleen devoted her life to Jesus Christ and shared his love with everyone she met. She shared the Gospel through music and passed down her talent to her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Mission Baptist Church and enjoyed attending fellowship club. After retirement, Norleen was a caregiver for many. She could also be found crocheting, as she enjoyed making things for her family. A big joy for Norleen was her yearly birthday celebrations and receiving cards from the presidents. Norleen was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Page (1988); son, Terry Page (2014); daughters-in-law, Roxie Page (2012) and Jennie Page (2015); and grandson, Shawn Page (1992). She is survived by sons, Roy Page and Tony Page (Gladys); and daughters, Polly Hartsell (Johnny) and Cindy Efird (Clinton); 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to send a special thanks to Dr. Darren Brent Kelly, Nurse Angela Helms, and the staff of Mt. Pleasant House for always treating Maw Maw like their own family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Norleen's memory be made to Gideons International and Hospice of Cabarrus County. Due to an order issued by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to limit crowd size, the service may only be attended by family. The Page family will plan to celebrate Norleen's life at a later time. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.