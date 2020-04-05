August 25, 1934 - April 3, 2020 Mrs. Bettie Trexler O'Brien, 85, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living. A private graveside funeral service will be held at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Bettie was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Rowan County to the late Clarence N. Trexler and Maimie Myrtle Frye Trexler. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Jerome O'Brien; sister, Ruth Wilhelm and husband, Sidney Wilhelm. Bettie was educated in Rowan County at China Grove High School. She was a pure heart and giver of herself to others her whole life. She cared for family most of her adult life and never had anything but good to say about others. Family was always an important part of her life. She loved to have Sunday dinners with the entire family present. She was an excellent cook and pie maker. She loved getting together with her brother and sister-in-law and making Chinese food. Bettie also loved bird watching and feeding the birds in her yard. As the years went by, watching the birds out of her window gave her much joy. Bettie also loved to travel with friends in her early life and to the beach with her husband, Pete later in life. Known affectionately as "Bebe" to all who loved her, she will be sorely missed by all. Bettie started working at Concord Telephone Company when she was in her teens. She excelled to be the first female in administration at the company. She was a ground breaker and ceiling buster for women. Bettie was retired from Concord Telephone Co., after 45 years, working as a toll manager and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She is survived by her daughters, Regan O'Brien of China Grove, Stephanie Starnes of Concord, Kathleen O'Brien of Concord, Mandy Craft and husband, David, of Concord; sons, Darren O'Brien and wife, Elizabeth, of Rockwell, Jim O'Brien of Rockwell; brother, Clarence N. Trexler Jr. and wife, Ellen, of China Grove; grandchildren, Helen, Tyler, Michelle, Ryan and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sabastian, Daniel Houghman and Zackary Lewis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
