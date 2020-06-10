January 9, 1964 - June 8, 2020 Linda Leigh Norwood-Hart, 56, of Kannapolis, formerly of Charlotte, passed away early Monday Morning, June 8, 2020, after a seven year battle with Alzheimer's. Linda's celebration of life will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Jackson Park United Methodist Church. Her memorial service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, with the Rev. Dr. Greg Gordon officiating. Linda was born Jan. 9, 1964, in Cabarrus County, the daughter of Dale Wortham and Joyce Hurst Norwood. Linda graduated from A.L. Brown High School and received her B.S. from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She was a long-time resident of Charlotte and member of Myers Park U.M.C. In early years, Linda worked for Bank of America in Corporate Travel; later after receiving her BS in social work, Linda worked for Mecklenburg, and then Rowan County. Linda will be remembered for her love of laughter, exquisite gourmet cooking, growing beautiful gardens and spending time with her family and friends at the beach. Her family and friends loved her and she will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Linda is survived by her sisters; Gina Norwood Smith of Greenville, S.C., and Ashley Norwood Johnson of Concord; precious niece, Elizabeth Kennedy Smith; and soulmate, Claude Barbee Hart of Charlotte. Linda's family would like to thank the Hospice nurses, doctors, and staff for the loving care shown to Linda during this time. Donations can be made in her name to Community Home Care and Hospice of Indian Trail, 156 Corporate Blvd., Indian Trail, NC 29079. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Linda Norwood-Hart, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 11
Visitation
Thursday, June 11, 2020
2:30PM-3:30PM
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave.
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 11
Memorial Service
Thursday, June 11, 2020
3:30PM
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave.
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.