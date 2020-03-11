May 27, 1937 - March 9, 2020 Elizabeth Stafford Norford, 82, quietly departed this life Monday, March 9, 2020. Elizabeth was born May 27, 1937, to the late Garfield and Lena Stafford. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James Norford; and brothers, Billy Frank, Arthur, Harold, and Felix McKnight Stafford. Elizabeth was educated in the Cabarrus County Schools and graduated from Logan High School. After high school, she enjoyed being a homemaker for a while before obtaining employment with Winn-Dixie and the Cabarrus County Schools Child Nutrition Program from which she ultimately retired after 29 years of service. Elizabeth attended Parkers Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age. Services will be held Saturday, March 14, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel, 923 Indiana St. in Kannapolis. A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial will be held Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m., at the National Cemetery in Salisbury. Those she leaves to cherish her loving memory include her son, Anthony Peay (Gail) of Chesnee, S.C.; her sister, Dorothy Childs (Walter) of High Point; her brother, Harry Stafford (Patricia) of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Harriet Stafford of Concord; and a host of nieces, nephews, and family members, including special nieces, Sylvia Wagoner, Stephanie Stafford, and Arthette Walker of Concord; and cousin, the Rev. Charles Woody. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
923 Indiana Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
1:00PM
923 Indiana Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
10:00AM
501 Statesville Blvd
Salisbury, NC 28144
