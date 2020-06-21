August 19, 1957 - June 17, 2020 If there is one word that defined Sherry Nied it would be LOVE. She loved her family, friends, co-workers and God and was beloved by those she touched. Sheryl "Sherry" Ann (McReynolds) Nied, 62, from Concord, died peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Sherry was born in Grand Haven, Mich., Aug. 19, 1957, to loving parents, Asa (Ace) and Muriel McReynolds. Moving to nearby Holland, Mich., at an early age, Sherry enjoyed a wonderful childhood on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, graduating from Holland High School in 1975. In 1976, she moved with her family to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. In 1979, Sherry moved back to Michigan where she attended Michigan State University (MSU), graduating in 1985 with a degree in Nutrition Science. In 1986, she married Daniel Nied and together shared a wonderful and loving partnership for the next 34 years. In 1987, she went back to MSU and completed her master's degree in Nutrition. She then went on to work as a clinical dietitian in Battle Creek, Mich., and Newark, Ohio. In 2000, she and her family moved to Concord and for the past 19 years, she worked for the Atrium Health System in Charlotte, Albemarle and Concord. Sherry took her health seriously and was an avid bodybuilder and race walker. She loved to travel and was blessed to be able to visit many countries as well as explore the beautiful United States. Sherry was a big sporting fan and her son's biggest cheerleader growing up. She was a proud "Sparty" fan always ready to cheer for her MSU Spartans. At home, Sherry was also an avid gardener. Sherry embraced and lived the Christian values from her upbringing and it showed. Many that crossed paths with Sherry will tell you how kind, caring and loving a mother, spouse and friend she always was. She loved to be around people and was always ready to host or participate in a social gathering. People will always remember her for her smile, sense of humor and abundance of positive energy. Her physical person may be gone, but her loving spirit will be eternal. Sherry is survived by her husband, Dan; sons, Benjamin and Alexander; siblings, Mike, Gail and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family will have a visitation Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Harrisburg Funeral and Cremation located at 3840 NC Hwy. 49 S in Harrisburg. Due to the restrictions of these unique times, memorial celebrations of her life will be held at future dates. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your favorite charity, volunteer group or just a simple act of kindness in her memory. We ask that the love she shared is passed along by those she touched.
