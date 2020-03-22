March 19, 2020 Mrs. Edith Ruth Adkins Nealy, of Loch Lomond Circle, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, at Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte officiated by the Rev. John Harrill. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., today (Sunday, March 22), at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Edith was born in Asheboro to the late Stephen Adkins and Bonnie McArthur Adkins. She was preceded in death by husband, John Edward Nealy; and grandson, Charles Coggins IV. She was a family-loving homemaker. Edith is survived by daughters, Sandra Nealy, Rhonda Knotts, and Deborah Herald; grandchildren, Michelle Swafford, Dwight Ray Jr., and Danielle Taperman; and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boys Town charity, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.