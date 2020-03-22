March 19, 2020 Mrs. Edith Ruth Adkins Nealy, of Loch Lomond Circle, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 23, at Sunset Memory Gardens in Charlotte officiated by the Rev. John Harrill. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., today (Sunday, March 22), at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Edith was born in Asheboro to the late Stephen Adkins and Bonnie McArthur Adkins. She was preceded in death by husband, John Edward Nealy; and grandson, Charles Coggins IV. She was a family-loving homemaker. Edith is survived by daughters, Sandra Nealy, Rhonda Knotts, and Deborah Herald; grandchildren, Michelle Swafford, Dwight Ray Jr., and Danielle Taperman; and nine great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boys Town charity, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

