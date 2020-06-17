Mr. Kenneth David Nashif, 57, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Accordius Health at Concord in Concord. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, June 17), at Carolina Memorial Park. The Rev. Steve Pennington will officiate. Mr. Nashif was born Feb. 21, 1963, in Medford, Ore. He was a son of the late Adeeb Nashif and Flora Hartsell Nashif. He was a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. He was a very active supporter of the sports programs at Central Cabarrus High School where he helped with the "Vikings" Football program for many years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Cecelia Nashif and father, Adeeb Nashif. Mr. Nashif is survived by sister, Anne-Marie Chenault of Concord; aunt, Opal Parks and husband, Kenneth, of Gastonia; uncle, Roy B. Hartsell and wife, Ramelle; nieces, Beth Assessor and Wendy Nelson; nephew, Eddie Nelson; three great-nieces and three great-nephews; and caregivers, Gray Hoover and Tammy Benjamin, whom he loved very much. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com or to Anne-Marie Chenault at 375 Windrose Lane SW, Concord, NC 28025. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
