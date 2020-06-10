Jimmy Munson November 9, 1938 - June 6, 2020 Jimmy Munson, 81, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Munson was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Cabarrus County, to the late William M. Munson and the late Carrie Plummer Munson. He was also preceded in death by his six sisters and three brothers. Jimmy was an active member of the Cold Water Lutheran Church and a life-long resident of Cabarrus County. He retired from Cannon Mills after 40 years of service. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m., and will be officiated by the Rev. Lonnie Karriker. Burial will follow at the Cold Water Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1725 Gold Hill Rd., in Concord. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Munson of Concord; sons, Jimmy (Miriam) Munson, Donald Munson, Glenn (Kristy) Munson; daughters, Linda (Mike Price), Tamara Weaver and companion, Robert Hickman; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Munson; sister, Willene M. Simpson; and brother-in-law, Ken Brinkerhoff Memorials may be made to Cold Water Lutheran Church, 1725 Gold Hill Rd., Concord, NC. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Munson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 11
Visitation
Thursday, June 11, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive
Concord, NC 28025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 11
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 11, 2020
3:00PM
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive
Concord, NC 28025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.