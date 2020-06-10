Jimmy Munson November 9, 1938 - June 6, 2020 Jimmy Munson, 81, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Mr. Munson was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Cabarrus County, to the late William M. Munson and the late Carrie Plummer Munson. He was also preceded in death by his six sisters and three brothers. Jimmy was an active member of the Cold Water Lutheran Church and a life-long resident of Cabarrus County. He retired from Cannon Mills after 40 years of service. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 11, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 3 p.m., and will be officiated by the Rev. Lonnie Karriker. Burial will follow at the Cold Water Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1725 Gold Hill Rd., in Concord. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Munson of Concord; sons, Jimmy (Miriam) Munson, Donald Munson, Glenn (Kristy) Munson; daughters, Linda (Mike Price), Tamara Weaver and companion, Robert Hickman; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Munson; sister, Willene M. Simpson; and brother-in-law, Ken Brinkerhoff Memorials may be made to Cold Water Lutheran Church, 1725 Gold Hill Rd., Concord, NC. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Service information
2:00PM-3:00PM
460 Branchview Drive
Concord, NC 28025
3:00PM
460 Branchview Drive
Concord, NC 28025
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.