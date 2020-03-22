January 14, 1938 - March 19, 2020 Doris Ann Mullis, 82, of Concord, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Richard Mullis. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Mullis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.