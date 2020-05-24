June 20, 1933 - May 21, 2020 Buren Mullis, 86, of Locust, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital, Pineville. Buren was born June 20, 1933, in Union County, to the late Chonce and Ercel Mullis. He was preceded in death by siblings, Roy Mullis, James Mullis, Wayne Mullis, Lela Griffin and Edith Little. Buren was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the 3rd Infantry Division. He was a graduate of Fairview High School, where he also drove the school bus, and a graduate of Kings Business College. He was always very community minded. Buren was instrumental in the development of the rural mail route and Incorporation of the City of Locust and served as the second Mayor of Locust (1981- 1983). He began as the Business Manager and retired as General Manager of SunDrop Bottling after 32 years. He also prepared income taxes part-time for the Locust community and was a cattle farmer since the mid-70s. Buren was a member and Past President of Locust Jaycees and was awarded the NC Jaycee of the year. He also served with the Locust PTA as Past President and in the Lions Club. Buren and his wife, Betty, owned Locust Clothing Store for many years. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Locust. Survivors include beloved wife of 66 years, Betty Tucker Mullis; son, Jeff (Cindy) Mullis; daughter, Amy (David) Mullis; grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) Mullis, Kristin Pugh, and Katie Mullis; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Maddox, Wyatt, Reagan, Shayla and Lane; siblings, Chonce Mullis Jr., George Mullis, Hazel VanBershot, and Hubert (Joyce) Mullis; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., today (Sunday, May 24), at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The funeral service will be held Monday at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Locust, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Tommy Ross Jr. and the Rev. Dr. Kinney Wallace. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Buren's memory to First Baptist Church of Locust. Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland www.hartsellfh.com
