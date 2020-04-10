April 6, 2020 Harry Lee Motley of Concord, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will have a celebration of his life at a later date. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Motley; his mother, Gena Clay Motley; his son, Dwayne Motley; his sister, Frances Gibson; and brother, Joe Motley Jr. Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, "Marty" Pencie Simpson Motley; daughters, Lisa Motley Strube of Concord and Nicole Motley Allmond of Concord; grandchildren, Nicole Love Kelley of Huntersville, Allyson Modlin of Lincolnton, Seth Motley of Concord, Chris Stafford of Concord, Jessica Jones of Indiana, Sarah Motley of Concord, Daniel Strube of Concord, Emily Allmond of Concord, and Jerime Allmond of Concord; six great-grandchildren, Grayden Modlin, Liam Modlin, Vada Jones, Beau Motley, Jack Kelley and Chase Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews, who he loved tremendously. Harry simply enjoyed life. He always had a smile on his face and always knew how to make others smile and laugh. He was gentle, loving and a nurturing man. His favorite hobbies included spending time with all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, thrift shopping with his wife, going to the beach, fishing and gardening. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone. He was a wonderful man that will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, we ask to direct donations to the American Red Cross or any other companies helping with medical supplies and/or food suppliers. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
