February 17, 1922 - February 29, 2020 Ms. Lala Moore Mosley, 98, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Accordius Health of Concord. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. A funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jim Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Lala was born Feb. 17, 1922, in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late James Lee Moore and Ila Mae Blackwelder Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Pressley Mosley in 2009; brothers, Everette, Bud, Marvin and Harley Moore; sisters, Nettie Eagle, Beulah Leigh, Mary Barrier; and half sister, Georgia Beck. She was an active member at Kerr Street United Methodist Church and a member of the Hot Dog Crew. She retired from Cannon Mills and Coltrane-Webb Elementary School. Through the years she enjoyed making cakes, quilting, working in her yard and the many trips to their mountain cabin. She loved having visits from her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Tony Mosley and wife, Norma; daughter, Janice Watts and husband, Buddy; grandchildren, Todd Mosley, Elizabeth Horner, Jason Watts, Jeff Watts; four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Mosley family. Condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.

