March 20, 1938 - April 6, 2020 Charles Douglas Mitchell 82, of Suburban Ave., in Kannapolis, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. He was born March 20, 1938, in Henry County, Va., to the late Rev. Nimrod Mitchell and the late Claudine Dandridge Mitchell. Charles was a graduate of G.W. Carver High School and Guilford College. He did further studies in Washington, D.C. and in Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was formerly employed by Cannon Mills. Charles served in the Honor Guard and on the Kannapolis School Board for 12 years. Private services will be held at Clark Funeral Home with a burial at the National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He leaves to cherish his fond memory, his wife, Ophelia Gilbert Mitchell of the home; sons, Justin Douglas Mitchell of Medellin, South America, Kevin Cornell Mitchell of Fort Worth, Texas; and a host of cousins and friends. Clark Funeral Home www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
