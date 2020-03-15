September 18, 1939 - March 11, 2020 Mr. Roy Errol Mills, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Liberty Lane VA Hospice House, in Salisbury. Graveside rites are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Salisbury National Cemetery. Pastor Mike Roper will officiate. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service. Mr. Mills was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Concord. He was a son of the late Madison Homer Mills and Floraree Moore Mills. Mr. Mills served in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War as a Medical Supply Inventory Clerk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, H. Mack Mills. Mr. Mills is survived by four children, Susan Smith and husband, Mark, of Richfield, Laura Sloop and husband, Don, and Cheryl Mills, both of Charlotte, and Michael Mills of Winterville; brother, R. Neil Mills and wife, Danna, of Concord; two granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC 28083
1:00PM
501 Statesville Boulevard
Salisbury, NC 28144
