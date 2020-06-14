Shirley Bee Knopf Miller, 98, of Harrisburg, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Irving Miller, DDS. Hartsell Funeral Home is serving the Miller family.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.