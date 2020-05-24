October 10, 1923 - May 22, 2020 Mrs. Helen Mayfield Barbee Mesimer, 96, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bermuda Commons Nursing Center. She was born Oct. 10, 1923, in Cabarrus County to the late Henry Theodore and Bedia Furr Barbee. Helen formerly of Concord, graduated from W. R. Odell High School, in 1941, where she starred on the girls' high school basketball team. She was a homemaker as well as a beautician. For many years, she ran a beauty shop attached to her home. Later in life, she enjoyed working in the cafeteria at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School. Helen was an avid fan of college basketball and one of her favorite activities was to watch college basketball with her family, especially the UNC Tarheels. She enjoyed being outdoors taking care of her yard, garden, and flowers. Helen was a devout Christian and was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Concord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Alban Mesimer; and 10 siblings. Survivors include her three sons, Larry Wayne Mesimer (Barbara), of Concord, Jerry Lynn Mesimer (Sandi), of Chapin, S.C., and Kenneth Ray Mesimer (Deborah), of Advance; seven grandchildren, David Mesimer (Beth), Ashley Myers (Donnie), Beth Stacy (Mike), Jeri Ann Keel (Mark), Britton Pulliam, Kenneth Mesimer II (Megan), and Emily Ninmer (Scott); 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 and to protect the public, a private memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tom Christensen officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Trinity Lutheran Church, 3747 Trinity Church Rd., Concord, NC 28027. Lambert Funeral Home www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
