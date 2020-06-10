May 16, 1923 - June 7, 2020 Veda Lee Helms Medlin, 97, of Concord, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Andrews Assisted Living Center in Concord. Veda was born May 16, 1923, in Monroe, to the late Grover Cleveland Helms Sr. and the late Martha Elizabeth Eudy Helms. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll "T.C." Medlin; her brothers, Dewey and G.C. Helms; as well as her sisters, Rachel Deese, Lelon Deese, Mae Gossett and Dartha "Dot" Vanderburg. Survivors include niece, Dakeita Vanderburg of Concord; great-nephew, Hayden Horton of Charlotte; great-niece, Hunter Horton of Washington, D.C., and their father and special family member, Mark Horton of Concord; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel in Concord, officiated by her nephew, the Rev. Larry Zaky from Bennettsville, S.C., and the Rev. Buster Pigg pastor of Howells Missionary Baptist Church. A private viewing will be held at 9:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Howell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3800 Baptist Lane in Concord. Known for her generosity, humor, good cooking and baking, Veda was lovingly called "Aunt Veda" by many. She loved feeding everyone that stopped by her home and delighted in mowing her yard and tending her flowers. Prior to moving to Concord, she owed a restaurant with her husband and waitressed in New Salem. Veda was a wonderful caregiver to both Hayden and Hunter Horton all their lives. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Andrew's Assisted Living Center in Concord for their constant love and care over the past three years. We, the family, are forever grateful. Memorials may be made to Howells Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 3800 Baptist Lane, Concord, NC 28025. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Veda Medlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

