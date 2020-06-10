May 16, 1923 - June 7, 2020 Veda Lee Helms Medlin, 97, of Concord, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at St. Andrews Assisted Living Center in Concord. Veda was born May 16, 1923, in Monroe, to the late Grover Cleveland Helms Sr. and the late Martha Elizabeth Eudy Helms. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll "T.C." Medlin; her brothers, Dewey and G.C. Helms; as well as her sisters, Rachel Deese, Lelon Deese, Mae Gossett and Dartha "Dot" Vanderburg. Survivors include niece, Dakeita Vanderburg of Concord; great-nephew, Hayden Horton of Charlotte; great-niece, Hunter Horton of Washington, D.C., and their father and special family member, Mark Horton of Concord; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel in Concord, officiated by her nephew, the Rev. Larry Zaky from Bennettsville, S.C., and the Rev. Buster Pigg pastor of Howells Missionary Baptist Church. A private viewing will be held at 9:45 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Howell Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3800 Baptist Lane in Concord. Known for her generosity, humor, good cooking and baking, Veda was lovingly called "Aunt Veda" by many. She loved feeding everyone that stopped by her home and delighted in mowing her yard and tending her flowers. Prior to moving to Concord, she owed a restaurant with her husband and waitressed in New Salem. Veda was a wonderful caregiver to both Hayden and Hunter Horton all their lives. A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at St. Andrew's Assisted Living Center in Concord for their constant love and care over the past three years. We, the family, are forever grateful. Memorials may be made to Howells Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Trust Fund, 3800 Baptist Lane, Concord, NC 28025. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.