July 11, 1962 - April 20, 2020 Retired U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dwayne Scott Medford, 57, of Marietta, Ga., went to be with the Lord Monday, April 20, 2020, after an eight-year battle with young-onset Alzheimer's disease. Dwayne was born July 11, 1962, in Salisbury, and was adopted by Ruth and Burt Medford of Kannapolis, when he was three days old. Dwayne enlisted in the Air Force and served at various duty stations in the United States, as well as in Germany and Spain during his 20-year career. Dwayne met his bride, MaryAnn, at Robins A.F.B., Ga., while each served in the U.S. Air Force. MaryAnn was immediately taken by Dwayne's gentle spirit and grand sense of humor. They married Aug. 7, 1993. Dwayne became a loving stepfather to Trey and Billy before fathering Ryan. Dwayne loved music and was an avid audiophile, devoted to scouring thrift stores in search of stereo components, but especially speakers, which he would repair and resell. His collection of audio equipment was so vast that his family continues to locate musical components in nooks and crannies of their home. Dwayne had a wide knowledge of musical genres including rock, jazz, americana, folk, indy, bluegrass, and country, but most enjoyed listening to the Grateful Dead. During the past three years Dwayne had the opportunity to meet his birth siblings, Tommy Holder (Andrea) of Concord, Alex Broadway (Angela) of Mocksville, and Tim Rochester (Chanda) of Sevierville, Tenn. Dwayne was an active and involved member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta. He passed quietly at the Sandy Springs Place, where he resided during the last months of his journey. Dwayne is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; his son, Ryan; stepsons, Trey Justineau (Amy) of Corona, Calif., and Billy Justineau (Jessica) of Kingston Springs, Tenn.; and his sister, Judy (Pat) Poteat of Kannapolis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Cain) Peeler, and father, Burton Medford. Funeral services will be held at a date and place to be announced. Carmichael Funeral Home - Marietta, Ga.
