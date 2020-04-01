February 19, 1936 - March 28, 2020 Curtis Franklin "Sam" McManus Jr., 84, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at The Meadows of Rockwell. A private graveside service will be held at Mill Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Midland with the Rev. Bob Sturge and the Rev. Arval Rushing officiating. Born Feb. 19, 1936, in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Curtis Franklin McManus Sr. and Elizabeth Ellen Heilig McManus. He was a retired Graphic Arts teacher with the Stanly County Schools. He was a member of Mill Grove United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Helms McManus; two daughters, Becky Broadway and husband, Chuck, of Rockwell and Wendy Steen and husband, Brad, of Rockwell; a sister, Carol Black and husband, Jim, of Charlotte; two grandsons, Matthew Broadway and wife, Amber, of Harrisburg and Drew Steen of Rockwell; and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Broadway of Harrisburg. Memorials may be made to Mill Grove United Methodist Church, 13659 Hwy. 601 S, Midland, NC 28107 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust

