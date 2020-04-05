July 5, 1920 - March 29, 2020 Wilma Lee Floyd McLelland, 99, of Midland, formerly of Clinton, Miss., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday March 29, 2020, at 11:20 p.m. Wilma Lee was born in Magee, Miss., July 5, 1920. She was the devoted wife of the late Rev. William Calvin McLelland. She is survived by her two loving children, O'Lynda Lee McLelland Walker (Denver) of Midland, and William Calvin McLelland II (Martha) of Pearl, Miss. Interment will take place in Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Miss. A celebration of life and birthday party will be held July 5, at Mt. Pleasant UMC in Mt. Pleasant. McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill

