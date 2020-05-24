December 28, 1951 - May 21, 2020 Sandra Kay McIntyre, 68, of Locust, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust is serving the McIntyre family.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra McIntyre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.