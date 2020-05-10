July 13, 1927 - May 9, 2020 Mrs. Geraldine "Dene" Furr McDonald, of Roberta Road, passed away with a smile on her face, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home. A family graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, at Carolina Memorial Park officiated by the Rev. Steve Pennington. She will lie-in-state Monday, May 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Geraldine was born July 13, 1927, in Cabarrus County to the late Cleve Monroe Furr and Vadie McClellan Furr. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ernest Leonard McDonald Sr.; and five brothers and sisters. Geraldine was a homemaker and a dedicated member of Roberta Baptist Church. At church, she was very active and was a member of the Mothers Class. Geraldine raised not only her children, but her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her cooking was legendary, she was known for her cakes, coleslaw, and chicken and dumplings. Geraldine is survived by her children, Eddie McDonald, Shirley Hoggard, Leonard McDonald Jr., Ramonia Kellis (Ray), and Gary McDonald (Sybil); nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren; brother, Edd Furr; and a number of extended family members. Memorials may be made to Roberta Baptist Church, 3301 Roberta Rd., SW, Concord, NC 28027. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@independenttribune.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.