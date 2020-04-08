February 8, 1978 - April 2, 2020 Christopher Wayne McCraven, 42, of Kannapolis, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Chris was born Feb. 8, 1978, in Cabarrus County, and was the son of Wayne McCraven (Charity) and Renee Campbell McCraven. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

