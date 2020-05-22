October 3, 1919 - May 20, 2020 Mr. William King McCachren of Rocky River Road in Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Atrium Health. A private graveside service will be held Saturday morning at Rocky River Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Neal Carter. The family will receive friends outdoors at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 23, in the grove at Rocky River Presbyterian Church. William was born Oct. 3, 1919, in Cabarrus County, to the late Clifford Otto McCachren and Ethel Eugenia King McCachren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Cline McCachren; and five brothers and sisters. William was a retired letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. He was an active member of Rocky River Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and a Deacon, and was a former committee chairman of the Boy Scout Troop 83. William was a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and Meals on Wheels. He also served in the U.S. Army in South Pacific during World War II. William is survived by daughter, Sharon M. Twitty and husband, Mike; son, W. King McCachren Jr. and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Becky Stoudt, Matthew Howell, Patrick McCachren and wife, Brianne, and Lora McCachren; great-grandchildren, Rory, Ivy, Peyton, James, and Jackson; a number of nieces and nephews; and extended family members. Memorials may be made to R.R.P.C. Building Fund, 7940 Rocky River Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

