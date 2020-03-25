November 5, 1943 - March 17, 2020 Janie Sue Ingram Martin, 76, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. She was born Nov. 5, 1943, in High Point, to the late Moses "Pete" and Luceile Samuels Ingram. Janie was a 1965 graduate of Trinity High School, and a 1973 graduate of UNC Charlotte. Janie worked as a computer programmer supervisor for GlaxoSmithKline. Janie enjoyed painting in water colors and oils, she was an avid reader, and a great cook. Janie was an avid history buff, specifically English royal history. She enjoyed spending time at Oak Island and spending time with her CLS friends. Janie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by her son, Jan Gray "Peter" Hinshaw Jr.; and sister, Judy Sullivan. Janie is survived by her first husband, Jan Gray Hinshaw; and by her current devoted husband of 55 years, Stephen Sumner Martin, whom she married Dec. 22, 1965; daughters, Marla Ann Hinshaw Harwell and husband, Troy, of Kannapolis, Leah Kathleen Martin and Kellie Evans of Rockhill, S.C.; grandsons, Stephen Roy Oxendine, Troy Lee Harwell II, and Johnathan Dow Hinshaw; granddaughters, Samantha Nelson, and Olivia Nelson; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Melissa Alford and husband, Bill, of Oak Island; and nieces, Margaret Brannon, Katie Alford. Due to the Governor's executive order mandates issued Saturday, March 14, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements will be published as soon as they are known. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Tucker Hospice House. Carolina Cremation www.carolinacremation.com
