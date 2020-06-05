June 1, 2020 Luigi Marinaccio, 70, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery is serving the Marinaccio family.

xbklyn

Luigi was a great source of information for the veterans community in Cabarrus county he will be sorely missed by all veterans especially those who went to Carm’s coffee every Tuesday , we will miss him greatly

